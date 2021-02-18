The importance of ground-based radar observations for planetary exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #051 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; ground- and space-based telescopes
Ground-based planetary radar observations have enabled and continue to facilitate the exploration of our solar system. In this white paper, we review earlier planetary radar findings and discuss priority science questions that in the next decade can be elucidated with ground-based radar observations.