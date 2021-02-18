Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The importance of ground-based radar observations for planetary exploration

Whitepaper #051 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Edgard Rivera-Valentín, Patrick A. Taylor, Carolina Rodriguez Sanchez-Vahamonde, Dylan Hickson, Catherine Neish, Marina Brozović, Jennifer Whitten, Heather Meyer, Michael Busch, Bruce A. Campbell, Donald B. Campbell, Jean-Luc Margot, Anne Virkki, Flaviane Venditti, Michael C. Nolan, Ellen S. Howell, Maria Womack, and Noemí Pinilla-Alonso
Ground-based planetary radar observations have enabled and continue to facilitate the exploration of our solar system. In this white paper, we review earlier planetary radar findings and discuss priority science questions that in the next decade can be elucidated with ground-based radar observations.

