The Case for a Return to Enceladus

Whitepaper #053 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
The plume of Enceladus provides access to fresh material from a habitable, subsurface ocean. We summarize in this white paper the evidence for Enceladus’ ocean and its habitability, identify constraints and outstanding questions on the detectability of life within Enceladus, and recommend a return to Enceladus beginning in the coming decade.