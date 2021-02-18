Toward Greater Preparedness and Resilience in Planetary Defense

No comments here
Whitepaper #055 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
With respect to its critical mission, planetary defense (PD) in the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) has seen chronic underfunding for decades. Rationale is provided for a study of possible organizational conflicts-of-interest associated with PD funding. This study would assess if PD operations are best served in SMD or in another organization.