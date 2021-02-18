Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Toward Greater Preparedness and Resilience in Planetary Defense

Whitepaper #055 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Daniel Adamo
Published onMar 18, 2021
With respect to its critical mission, planetary defense (PD) in the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) has seen chronic underfunding for decades. Rationale is provided for a study of possible organizational conflicts-of-interest associated with PD funding. This study would assess if PD operations are best served in SMD or in another organization.

