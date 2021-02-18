Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Dust Measurements from Interstellar Probe: Exploring the Zodiacal Cloud and the Interstellar Dust Environment

Whitepaper #056 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Dust; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Andrew Poppe, J. R. Szalay, C. M. Lisse, M. Horányi, M. Zemcov, S. Hsu, P. Pokorny, and V. Sterken
We advocate for the exploration of interplanetary and interstellar dust grains in the solar system. Dust contributes to many planetary processes in the solar system, but several scientific questions remain. We describe groundbreaking observations of interplanetary and interstellar dust that could be conducted with the Interstellar Probe mission.

1.37 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
