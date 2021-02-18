Enabling and Enhancing Science Exploration Across the Solar System: Aerocapture Technology for SmallSat to Flagship Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #057 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Solar System Exploration; state of the profession; technology development
Aerocapture technology provides a far-reaching capability for missions at destinations across the solar system, from SmallSat to Flagship class. It will enable a new class of SmallSat orbiters, allow high priority missions to carry more science payload to their destination, and open a new rapid transportation pathway to the outer solar system.