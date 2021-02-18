Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

What do small bodies tell us about the formation of the Solar System and the conditions in the early solar nebula?

Whitepaper #058 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Björn Davidsson, Julie Brisset, R. Terik Daly, Tilmann Denk, Anton Ermakov, Lori Feaga, Maria Gritsevich, Tim Holt, Zhengwei Hu, Margaret Landis, Alice Lucchetti, Joe Masiero, Maurizio Pajola, and Gal Sarid
We formulate Major Scientific Questions about the properties of the solar nebula, and about the formation and early evolution of the first planetesimals, that should be addressed in the 2023–2032 decade. We provide recommendations on small Solar System body spacecraft missions that would address these questions most efficiently.

