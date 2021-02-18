What do small bodies tell us about the formation of the Solar System and the conditions in the early solar nebula?

No comments here
Whitepaper #058 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
We formulate Major Scientific Questions about the properties of the solar nebula, and about the formation and early evolution of the first planetesimals, that should be addressed in the 2023–2032 decade. We provide recommendations on small Solar System body spacecraft missions that would address these questions most efficiently.