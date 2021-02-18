Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Agnostic Biosignature Exploration at Europa through Plume Sampling

Whitepaper #059 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds

by Paul Mahaffy, Margaret Weng, Ricardo Arevalo, Mehdi Benna, Roger Summons, Will Brinckerhoff, Morgan Cable, Kathleen Craft, Jen Eigenbrode, Bill Farrell, James Garvin, John Grunsfeld, Alexis Templeton, Sarah Johnson, Tori Hoehler, Alison Murray, and William Sparks
To cast the widest net for life detection, it is essential to utilize agnostic biosignature detection methods that do not assume that extraterrestrial life has followed the same chemical evolution pathway as terrestrial life. A mission to search for life in the plumes of Europa would use these protocols and complement other ocean world missions.

2.06 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
