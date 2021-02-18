Agnostic Biosignature Exploration at Europa through Plume Sampling

No comments here
Whitepaper #059 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
To cast the widest net for life detection, it is essential to utilize agnostic biosignature detection methods that do not assume that extraterrestrial life has followed the same chemical evolution pathway as terrestrial life. A mission to search for life in the plumes of Europa would use these protocols and complement other ocean world missions.