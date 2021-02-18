Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Science Case for a Lander or Rover Mission to a Lunar Magnetic Anomaly and Swirl

Whitepaper #060 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon

by David Blewett, Jasper Halekas, Dany Waller, Joshua Cahill, Ariel Deutsch, Timothy D. Glotch, Leonardo Regoli, Sonia Tikoo, Sarah Vines, and Xu Wang
Published onMar 18, 2021
Science Case for a Lander or Rover Mission to a Lunar Magnetic Anomaly and Swirl

Lunar magnetic anomalies and the associated lunar swirls are a strange and wonderful intersection of space plasma physics with planetary geoscience. We outline the science case for study of these unique locations, discuss measurements and instruments to address the science questions, and describe options for lander and rover missions.

Science Case for a Lander or Rover Mission to a Lunar Magnetic Anomaly and Swirl
238.77 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with