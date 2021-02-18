Science Case for a Lander or Rover Mission to a Lunar Magnetic Anomaly and Swirl

No comments here
Whitepaper #060 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon
Lunar magnetic anomalies and the associated lunar swirls are a strange and wonderful intersection of space plasma physics with planetary geoscience. We outline the science case for study of these unique locations, discuss measurements and instruments to address the science questions, and describe options for lander and rover missions.