Seismology on Venus with infrasound observations from balloon and orbit

Whitepaper #061 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus
The study of Venus’ interior properties can be investigated by performing seismic studies. However, seismology on Venus’ surface is prevented by high temperature and pressure. We present two complementary techniques for performing seismology on Venus from balloons and orbiters, which can circumvent the use of high temperature electronics.