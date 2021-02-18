Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Seismology on Venus with infrasound observations from balloon and orbit

Whitepaper #061 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus

by Siddharth Krishnamoorthy, Attila Komjathy, James A. Cutts, Phlippe Lognonne, Raphael Garcia, Mark P. Panning, Paul K. Byrne, Robin S. Matoza, Art D. Jolly, Jonathan B. Snively, Sebastien Lebonnois, and Daniel C. Bowman
The study of Venus’ interior properties can be investigated by performing seismic studies. However, seismology on Venus’ surface is prevented by high temperature and pressure. We present two complementary techniques for performing seismology on Venus from balloons and orbiters, which can circumvent the use of high temperature electronics.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
