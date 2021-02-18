Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Terrestrial Recovery of Extraterrestrial Materials: Providing Continued, Long-Term Sample Analysis Opportunities for Research and Mission Support

Whitepaper #062 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; other: Terrestrial Recovery of Extraterrestrial Materials, a Curati[...]; other planetary bodies: meteoritic samples of planets, moons, asteroids and comets

by Hope Ishii, Catherine M. Corrigan, Maitrayee Bose, Jemma Davidson, Marc Fries, Juliane Gross, James Karner, Larry R. Nittler, Devin L. Schrader, Rhonda Stroud, and Susan Taylor
Published onMar 18, 2021
Terrestrial Recovery of Extraterrestrial Materials: Providing Continued, Long-Term Sample Analysis Opportunities for Research and Mission Support

Terrestrially-recovered extraterrestrial materials — meteorites, micrometeorites, cosmic dust — act as ultra-low cost sample returns critical to enabling and providing context for small body and planetary missions. We advocate 1) expanding recovery efforts and 2) developing and maintaining high levels of sample curation and research capabilities.

Terrestrial Recovery of Extraterrestrial Materials: Providing Continued, Long-Term Sample Analysis Opportunities for Research and Mission Support
136.69 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with