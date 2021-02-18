Terrestrial Recovery of Extraterrestrial Materials: Providing Continued, Long-Term Sample Analysis Opportunities for Research and Mission Support

No comments here
Whitepaper #062 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; other: Terrestrial Recovery of Extraterrestrial Materials, a Curati[...]; other planetary bodies: meteoritic samples of planets, moons, asteroids and comets
Terrestrially-recovered extraterrestrial materials — meteorites, micrometeorites, cosmic dust — act as ultra-low cost sample returns critical to enabling and providing context for small body and planetary missions. We advocate 1) expanding recovery efforts and 2) developing and maintaining high levels of sample curation and research capabilities.