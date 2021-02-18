Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Prospects to study the Ice Giants with the ngVLA

Whitepaper #063 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Imke de Pater, Chris Moeckel, Joshua Tollefson, Bryan Butler, Katherine de Kleer, Leigh Fletcher, Mark A. Gurwell, Statia Luszcz-Cook, Stefanie Milam, Edward Molter, Arielle Moullet, R. J. Sault, and Thomas R. Spilker
With the next-generation Very Large Array (ngVLA), operating at 0.25–26 cm, we can characterize the composition and atmospheric dynamics of the Ice Giants from the stratosphere down to tens of bars, providing invaluable information for planet formation models. The maps further provide invaluable support to space missions.

4.83 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
