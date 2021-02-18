Prospects to study the Ice Giants with the ngVLA

No comments here
Whitepaper #063 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
With the next-generation Very Large Array (ngVLA), operating at 0.25–26 cm, we can characterize the composition and atmospheric dynamics of the Ice Giants from the stratosphere down to tens of bars, providing invaluable information for planet formation models. The maps further provide invaluable support to space missions.