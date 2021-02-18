Importance of Orbital Spectroscopy on Venus

No comments here
Whitepaper #066 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; laboratory studies; Venus
Using five band orbital emissivity measurements in the 1 micron region has tremendous potential to provide global maps of Venus surface rock types. Combining this with 480°C laboratory measurement will poise Venus science for a dramatic improvement in understanding of surface geology and the formation and internal processes of Earth’s twin planet.