Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Lunar Volatiles and Solar System Science

Whitepaper #068 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon

by Parvathy Prem, Ákos Kereszturi, Ariel N. Deutsch, Charles A. Hibbitts, Carl A. Schmidt, Cesare Grava, Casey I. Honniball, Craig J. Hardgrove, Carlé M. Pieters, David B. Goldstein, Donald C. Barker, Debra H. Needham, Dana M. Hurley, Erwan Mazarico, Gerardo Dominguez, G. Wesley Patterson, Georgiana Y. Kramer, Julie Brisset, Jeffrey J. Gillis-Davis, Julie L. Mitchell, Jamey R. Szalay, Jasper S. Halekas, James T. Keane, James W. Head, Kathleen E. Mandt, Katharine L. Robinson, Kristen M. Luchsinger, Lizeth O. Magaña, Matthew A. Siegler, Margaret E. Landis, Michael J. Poston, Noah E. Petro, Paul G. Lucey, Rosemary M. Killen, Shuai Li, Shyama Narendranath, Shashwat Shukla, Thomas J. Barrett, Timothy J. Stubbs, Thomas M. Orlando, and William M. Farrell
Understanding the origin and evolution of the lunar volatile system is not only compelling lunar science, but also fundamental Solar System science. This paper summarizes recent advances in our understanding of lunar volatiles, identifies outstanding questions for the next decade, and discusses key steps required to address these questions.

