Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Recommended laboratory and field studies ahead of future Mercury exploration

Whitepaper #071 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; laboratory studies; Mercury and/or the Moon

by Kathleen Vander Kaaden, Ronald J. Vervack, Jr., Elizabeth Rampe, Francis M. McCubbin, Christian Klimczak, Christopher J. Cline, II, Paul K. Byrne, and Brendan A. Anzures
Published onMar 18, 2021
Recommended laboratory and field studies ahead of future Mercury exploration

This white paper discusses the importance of laboratory and field studies that need to be completed ahead of future exploration of Mercury. Laboratory and field studies focusing on the geochemistry, geology, and environment at Mercury are discussed as well as the impact these studies will have on increasing the scientific return of mission data.

Recommended laboratory and field studies ahead of future Mercury exploration
500.37 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with