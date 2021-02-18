Recommended laboratory and field studies ahead of future Mercury exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #071 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; laboratory studies; Mercury and/or the Moon
This white paper discusses the importance of laboratory and field studies that need to be completed ahead of future exploration of Mercury. Laboratory and field studies focusing on the geochemistry, geology, and environment at Mercury are discussed as well as the impact these studies will have on increasing the scientific return of mission data.