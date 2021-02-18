Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Microscopy for Detection of Extant Life

Whitepaper #072 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds; technology development

by Christian Lindensmith, Jay Nadeau, Eugene Serabyn, Peter Willis, Penelope Boston, and Michael Spilde
Published onMar 18, 2021
From the earliest observations by Leeuwenhoek and Hooke, microscopy has provided stunning images of the microbial world and been at the center of discovery and investigation in microbiology. We recommend the development of inte­grated suites of instruments for life detection that include microscopic analysis approaches.

