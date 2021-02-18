Microscopy for Detection of Extant Life

No comments here
Whitepaper #072 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds; technology development
From the earliest observations by Leeuwenhoek and Hooke, microscopy has provided stunning images of the microbial world and been at the center of discovery and investigation in microbiology. We recommend the development of integrated suites of instruments for life detection that include microscopic analysis approaches.