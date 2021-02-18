The Science Case for Spacecraft Exploration of the Uranian Satellites

No comments here
Whitepaper #078 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Exploration of Ice Giant systems
The five classical Uranian moons are possible ocean worlds that exhibit bizarre geologic landforms, hinting at recent surface-interior communication. However, Uranus’ classical moons, as well as its ring moons and irregular satellites, remain poorly understood. We assert that a Flagship-class orbiter is needed to explore the Uranian satellites.