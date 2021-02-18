Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Science Case for Spacecraft Exploration of the Uranian Satellites

Whitepaper #078 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Exploration of Ice Giant systems

by Richard Cartwright, Chloe Beddingfield, Tom Nordheim, Catherine Elder, Will Grundy, Bonnie Buratti, Ali Bramson, Michael Sori, Robert Pappalardo, Marc Neveu, Devon Burr, Anton Ermakov, Joe Roser, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Mark Showalter, Ian Cohen, Elizabeth Turtle, and Mark Hofstadter
The five classical Uranian moons are possible ocean worlds that exhibit bizarre geologic landforms, hinting at recent surface-interior communication. However, Uranus’ classical moons, as well as its ring moons and irregular satellites, remain poorly understood. We assert that a Flagship-class orbiter is needed to explore the Uranian satellites.

