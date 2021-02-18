Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Lunar polar volatile resources: Obtaining their origin prior to extraction

Whitepaper #079 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Protection of astrobiologically potent areas

by William Farrell, Esther Beltran, Parvathy Prem, Michael Poston, Ariel Deutsch, Dana Hurley, Kurt Retherford, Paul Hayne, Mihaly Horanyi, Thomas Orlando, Jeffrey Gillis-Davis, Gerardo Dominguez, Shashwat Shukla, Jamey Szalay, Debra Needham, Margaret Landis, Kathleen Mandt, Christopher Bennett, and Cesare Grava
We recommend that NASA with our international colleagues prioritize assessing the origin and renewability of the lunar polar deposits, first, before the fragile environment is irreversibly altered by resource extraction via commercial mining. We thus propose that a flagship-level lunar lander/rover mission be sent to the floor of a polar crater.

