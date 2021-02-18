Solar Array Technologies for Planetary Science and Astrobiology Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #080 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; technology development
Future planetary science and astrobiology missions will depend on advanced power generation technologies to enable long mission durations and survival in unique environments. This paper evaluates how well current solar array technology can meet the needs of future missions and identify advances that can enable or enhance many mission concepts.