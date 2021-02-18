Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Solar Array Technologies for Planetary Science and Astrobiology Missions

Whitepaper #080 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; technology development

by Joel Schwartz, Richard Ewell, Nancy Haegel, Simon Liu, Jeremiah Mcnatt, Edward Plichta, and Subbarao Surampudi
Published onMar 18, 2021
Future planetary science and astrobiology missions will depend on advanced power generation technologies to enable long mission durations and survival in unique environments. This paper evaluates how well current solar array technology can meet the needs of future missions and identify advances that can enable or enhance many mission concepts.

278.74 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
