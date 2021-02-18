Enabling Effective Exoplanet / Planetary Collaborative Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #082 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other planetary bodies: all solar system bodies; other science themes: solar system/exoplanet synergies
Both exoplanetary and planetary science focus on understanding the processes which form and sculpt planets through time, yet there has been less scientific exchange between the two communities than is ideal. Here we explore some of the institutional and cultural barriers which impede cross-discipline collaborations and suggests solutions.