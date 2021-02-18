Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Enabling Effective Exoplanet / Planetary Collaborative Science

Whitepaper #082 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other planetary bodies: all solar system bodies; other science themes: solar system/exoplanet synergies

by Mark Marley, Chester 'Sonny' Harman, Heidi B. Hammel, Paul K. Byrne, Jonathan Fortney, Alberto Accomazzi, Sarah E. Moran, M. J. Way, Jessie L. Christiansen, Noam R. Izenberg, Timothy Holt, Sanaz Vahidinia, Erika Kohler, and Karalee K. Brugman
Published onMar 18, 2021
Enabling Effective Exoplanet / Planetary Collaborative Science

Both exoplanetary and planetary science focus on understanding the processes which form and sculpt planets through time, yet there has been less scientific exchange between the two communities than is ideal. Here we explore some of the institutional and cultural barriers which impede cross-discipline collaborations and suggests solutions.

Enabling Effective Exoplanet / Planetary Collaborative Science
162.95 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with