Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Near-Earth Object Characterization Using Ground-Based Radar Systems

Whitepaper #083 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Anne Virkki, Patrick A. Taylor, Michael W. Busch, Ellen S. Howell, Edgard G. Rivera-Valentín, Yanga Fernandez, Lance A. M. Benner, Marina Brozovic, Tracy M. Becker, Sean E. Marshall, Dylan C. Hickson, Joseph Masiero, Alessondra Springmann, Flora Paganelli, Flaviane C. F. Venditti, Luisa F. Zambrano Marín, Andy Lopez Oquendo, Maria Womack, Melissa J. Brucker, Bruce A. Campbell, and Michael C. Nolan
Ground-based planetary radar programs provide a crucial tool for post-discovery high-precision astrometry and physical characterization of near-Earth objects. We recommend that planetary radar programs and analysis of radar observations receive full support from NASA and NSF to ensure their continued availability for planetary defense and science.

924.64 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
