Near-Earth Object Characterization Using Ground-Based Radar Systems

Whitepaper #083 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
Ground-based planetary radar programs provide a crucial tool for post-discovery high-precision astrometry and physical characterization of near-Earth objects. We recommend that planetary radar programs and analysis of radar observations receive full support from NASA and NSF to ensure their continued availability for planetary defense and science.