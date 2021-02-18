Venus: Moment of Inertia and Length-of-Day Variations

No comments here
Whitepaper #086 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus
I describe science questions, challenges, and recommendations associated with measurements of the moment of inertia and length-of-day variations of Venus. Continued spin state observations of Venus with Earth-based radar speckle tracking offer considerable potential to elucidate both the interior structure and atmospheric dynamics of Venus.