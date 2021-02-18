Open science questions and missing measurements in the radiation belts of Jupiter

No comments here
Whitepaper #088 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems
Jupiter has the most energetic radiation belts in the solar system. Understanding them is important for planetary science. We highlight seven open scientific questions and the in situ measurements required to answer them. Obtaining the necessary observations with dedicated instrumentation and/or space missions is challenging but doable.