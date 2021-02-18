Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Open science questions and missing measurements in the radiation belts of Jupiter

Whitepaper #088 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems

by Quentin Nenon, George Clark, I. Jun, Peter Kollmann, L. Liuzzo, Barry Mauk, Tom A Nordheim, Andrew R Poppe, Elias Roussos, Yuri Y. Shprits, Drew L. Turner, and Emma E Woodfield
Published onMar 18, 2021
Jupiter has the most energetic radiation belts in the solar system. Understanding them is important for planetary science. We highlight seven open scientific questions and the in situ measurements required to answer them. Obtaining the necessary observations with dedicated instrumentation and/or space missions is challenging but doable.

432.89 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with