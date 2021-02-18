Understanding and Mitigating Plume Effects During Powered Descents on the Moon and Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #089 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other: Entry, Descent, and Landing
During the powered landing of spacecraft on the Moon or Mars, rocket exhaust plumes interact with the surface, altering the physical state of the surface and creating potential hazards to nearby hardware. All future landed missions must have dedicated measurements of plume-surface interactions, and this data must be made publicly available.