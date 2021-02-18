Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Resolving the water cycle on a salty Mars: Planetary science and astrobiology exploration strategies for the next decade

Whitepaper #091 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mars

by Edgard Rivera-Valentín, Germán Martínez, Justin Filiberto, Kennda Lynch, Vincent F. Chevrier, Raina V. Gough, Margaret Tolbert, Jennifer Hanley, Katherine M. Primm, Alejandro Soto, and David Stillman
Published onMar 18, 2021
Resolving the water cycle on a salty Mars: Planetary science and astrobiology exploration strategies for the next decade

Atmosphere-regolith water vapor exchange processes are an important aspect of the Martian water cycle. Hygroscopic salts in the regolith furthers its role because salts lead to temperature- and humidity-dependent exchange processes. Here, we identify knowledge gaps in these processes and recommend strategies to resolve the Martian water cycle.

Resolving the water cycle on a salty Mars: Planetary science and astrobiology exploration strategies for the next decade
1.75 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with