Resolving the water cycle on a salty Mars: Planetary science and astrobiology exploration strategies for the next decade

Whitepaper #091 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mars
Atmosphere-regolith water vapor exchange processes are an important aspect of the Martian water cycle. Hygroscopic salts in the regolith furthers its role because salts lead to temperature- and humidity-dependent exchange processes. Here, we identify knowledge gaps in these processes and recommend strategies to resolve the Martian water cycle.