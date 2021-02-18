Skip to main content
Community Report
Fundamental and Interdisciplinary Questions Drive the Scientific Exploration of Mercury

Whitepaper #092 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Processes of, and especially interactions between, the interior, surface, exosphere, and magnetosphere; state of the profession

by Steven Hauck, David Blewett, Paul K. Byrne, Nancy L. Chabot, Carolyn M. Ernst, Catherine L. Johnson, Erwan Mazarico, Jim M. Raines, Kathleen E. Vander Kaaden, Ronald J. Vervack, Jr., Ariel Deutsch, Gina DiBraccio, Suzanne Imber, Christian Klimczak, and Gangkai Poh
Mercury is an end-member body of the inner solar system. It is also the least explored of the major terrestrial bodies. Based on ongoing community conversations at workshops and in surveys, we outline fundamental and interdisciplinary questions that drive the scientific exploration of Mercury.

