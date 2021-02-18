CheMinX: A Next Generation XRD/XRF for Quantitative Mineralogy and Geochemistry on Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #094 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mars; technology development
The CheMinX instrument is a combination XRD/XRF that builds on lessons learned from MSL-CheMin and is suitable for deployment on MER-class rovers. Quantitative mineralogy and geochemistry derived from CheMinX of future landing sites will enable full characterization of geologic history, past and present environments, and habitability.