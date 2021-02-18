Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

CheMinX: A Next Generation XRD/XRF for Quantitative Mineralogy and Geochemistry on Mars

Whitepaper #094 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mars; technology development

by Elizabeth Rampe, David Blake, Philippe Sarrazin, Thomas Bristow, Marc Gailhanou, Barbara Lafuente, Valerie Tu, Kris Zacny, and Robert Downs
The CheMinX instrument is a combination XRD/XRF that builds on lessons learned from MSL-CheMin and is suitable for deployment on MER-class rovers. Quantitative mineralogy and geochemistry derived from CheMinX of future landing sites will enable full characterization of geologic history, past and present environments, and habitability.

701.33 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
