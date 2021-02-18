Callisto: A Guide to the Origin of the Jupiter System

No comments here
Whitepaper #095 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto is key to answering questions on the conditions in the Jovian system at the time of formation and why Callisto evolved differently from Europa and Ganymede. Core to the exploration is the internal structure of Callisto, particularly its state of differentiation, existence of a possible ocean, and its ancient ice shell.