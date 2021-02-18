Skip to main content
Community Report
Callisto: A Guide to the Origin of the Jupiter System

Whitepaper #095 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by David Smith, Francis Nimmo, Krishan Khurana, Catherine Johnson, Mark Wieczorek, Maria Zuber, Carol Paty, Antonio Genova, Erwan Mazarico, Louise Prockter, Gregory Neumann, John Connerney, Edward Bierhaus, Sander Goossens, Michael Barker, Peter James, James Head, and Jason Soderblom
Published onMar 18, 2021
Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto is key to answering questions on the conditions in the Jovian system at the time of formation and why Callisto evolved differently from Europa and Ganymede. Core to the exploration is the internal structure of Callisto, particularly its state of differentiation, existence of a possible ocean, and its ancient ice shell.

757.57 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
