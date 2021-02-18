Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

The Case for an Orbital Mission to Characterize the Organic Content of the Enceladus Plumes

Whitepaper #096 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds

by Richard Mathies and Anna Butterworth
The profile and quantitative capabilities of an Enceladus orbiter searching for organic biomarkers are considered. Capture surfaces are now available that enable efficient non-destructive high velocity sampling of the plumes. An orbiter with multiple plume passes can thus gather sufficient ice to provide science measurements down to 0.1 ppb.

1.36 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
