The Case for an Orbital Mission to Characterize the Organic Content of the Enceladus Plumes

No comments here
Whitepaper #096 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
The profile and quantitative capabilities of an Enceladus orbiter searching for organic biomarkers are considered. Capture surfaces are now available that enable efficient non-destructive high velocity sampling of the plumes. An orbiter with multiple plume passes can thus gather sufficient ice to provide science measurements down to 0.1 ppb.