The Scientific Need for a Dedicated Interplanetary Dust Instrument at Mars

Whitepaper #097 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other science themes: Interplanetary Dust; primitive bodies
Interplanetary dust is a scientifically important astromaterial made of small particles shed by asteroids, comets, and other airless bodies. Data are lacking on dust abundance, composition, debris hazard, annual flux variation, and origins at Mars. The authors recommend a dust analysis instrument should be included on an upcoming martian orbiter.