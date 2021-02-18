Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Scientific Need for a Dedicated Interplanetary Dust Instrument at Mars

Whitepaper #097 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other science themes: Interplanetary Dust; primitive bodies

by Marc Fries, J. Ashley, L. Beegle, R. Bhartia, P. Bland, A. Burton, A. L. Butterworth, W. Cooke, P. Conrad, A. Christou, M. Crismani, C. Engrand, E. Dartois, J. Duprat, G. Flynn, K. Fisher, Z. Gainsforth, M. Genge, L. Graham, M. Horanyi, D. Janches, I. L. ten Kate, J. S. New, J. Plane, J. Rojas, M. Sephton, A. Steele, M. Sykes, L. Welzenbach, and M. Zolensky
Interplanetary dust is a scientifically important astromaterial made of small particles shed by asteroids, comets, and other airless bodies. Data are lacking on dust abundance, composition, debris hazard, annual flux variation, and origins at Mars. The authors recommend a dust analysis instrument should be included on an upcoming martian orbiter.

