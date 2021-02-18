Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The scientific rationale for deployment of a long-lived geophysical network on the Moon

Whitepaper #098 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Renee Weber, Clive R. Neal, Robert Grimm, Matthias Grott, Nicholas Schmerr, Mark Wieczorek, James Williams, Bruce Banerdt, Caroline Beghein, Peter Chi, Douglas Currie, Simone Dell'Agnello, Jared Espley, Raphael Garcia, Ian Garrick-Bethell, Heidi Haviland, Stephen Indyk, Catherine Johnson, Taichi Kawamura, Sharon Kedar, Philippe Lognonné, Seiichi Nagihara, Yosio Nakamura, Ceri Nunn, Lillian R. Ostrach, Mark Panning, Noah Petro, Matthew Siegler, Thomas Watters, Kris Zacny, S. Hop Bailey, Maria Banks, Donald Barker, Hannes Bernhardt, Valentin Bickel, Josh Cahill, Jackie Clark, Dani DellaGiustina, Jesse-Lee Dimech, Andrew Dombard, Catherine Elder, Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Marshall Eubanks, Kerri Donaldson Hanna, Jan Harms, Steve Hauck, Lon Hood, José Hurtado, Jr., Seth Jacobson, Devanshu Jha, James Tuttle Keane, Amir Khan, Walter Kiefer, Martin Knapmeyer, Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun, Krishan Khurana, Juan Lorenzo, Angela Marusiak, Patrick McGovern, Laurent Montesi, Francis Nimmo, Deanna Phillips, Jacob Richardson, Charles Shearer, Krista Soderlund, Sean C. Solomon, Tilman Spohn, Eleonore Stutzmann, Sonia Tikoo, Slava Turyshev, Dany Waller, Ryuhei Yamada, and Maria Zuber
Published onMar 18, 2021
The scientific rationale for deployment of a long-lived geophysical network on the Moon

This white paper focuses on the scientific rationale for deploying a long-lived, global network of geophysical instruments on the surface of the Moon, to understand the nature and evolution of the lunar interior and inform studies of initial planetary differentiation processes relevant across the Solar System.

The scientific rationale for deployment of a long-lived geophysical network on the Moon
1.48 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with