The scientific rationale for deployment of a long-lived geophysical network on the Moon

Whitepaper #098 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
This white paper focuses on the scientific rationale for deploying a long-lived, global network of geophysical instruments on the surface of the Moon, to understand the nature and evolution of the lunar interior and inform studies of initial planetary differentiation processes relevant across the Solar System.