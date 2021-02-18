Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Closing the Gap Between Theory and Observations of Venus Atmospheric Dynamics with New Measurements

Whitepaper #100 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Venus

by Amanda Brecht, Stephen Brecht, Janet Luhmann, Josette Bellan, Kandis-Lea Jessup, Thomas Navarro, Sébastien Lebonnois, Stephen Bougher, Yingjuan Ma, and Helen Parish
Published onMar 18, 2021
New missions to Venus must include the state-of-the-art atmospheric measurements needed to address the gaps in knowledge illuminated by current numerical simulations. Addressing these gaps in knowledge will further provoke follow-on scientific questions that will advance, shape and refine our understanding of Venus’ global atmospheric properties.

