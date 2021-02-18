Closing the Gap Between Theory and Observations of Venus Atmospheric Dynamics with New Measurements

No comments here
Whitepaper #100 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Venus
New missions to Venus must include the state-of-the-art atmospheric measurements needed to address the gaps in knowledge illuminated by current numerical simulations. Addressing these gaps in knowledge will further provoke follow-on scientific questions that will advance, shape and refine our understanding of Venus’ global atmospheric properties.