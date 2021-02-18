A Comparative View of Glacial and Periglacial Landforms on Earth and Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #101 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; field studies; Mars
This paper emphasizes the importance of using terrestrial analogues to improve our understanding of the role of ice on Mars through its associated landforms. We discuss terrestrial regions and techniques that can help understand Martian icy environments, and highlight the necessity to explore the Martian cryosphere as the next natural step.