Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

A Comparative View of Glacial and Periglacial Landforms on Earth and Mars

Whitepaper #101 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; field studies; Mars

by Anna Grau Galofre, Chimira N. Andres, Patricio Becerra, Anshuman Bhardwaj, Ali Bramson, Frances Butcher, Philip R. Christensen, Susan J. Conway, Andrea Coronato, Ernst Hauber, Shannon Hibbard, J. Paul Knightly, Tyler Meng, Gordon R. Osinski, Eric I. Petersen, Jeff Plaut, Jorge Rabassa, Alicia M. Rutledge, Lydia Sam, Jayanth Serla, and Kelin X. Whipple
Published onMar 18, 2021
A Comparative View of Glacial and Periglacial Landforms on Earth and Mars

This paper emphasizes the importance of using terrestrial analogues to improve our understanding of the role of ice on Mars through its associated landforms. We discuss terrestrial regions and techniques that can help understand Martian icy environments, and highlight the necessity to explore the Martian cryosphere as the next natural step.

A Comparative View of Glacial and Periglacial Landforms on Earth and Mars
329.54 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with