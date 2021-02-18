Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Making Planets on Earth: How Experimental Petrology Is Essential to Planetary Exploration

Whitepaper #102 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; laboratory studies

by Kayla Iacovino, Nicole G. Lunning, Gordon M. Moore, Kathleen Vander Kaaden, Kevin Righter, Francis M. McCubbin, Kelsey B. Prissel, and Paul D. Asimow
Published onMar 18, 2021
Making Planets on Earth: How Experimental Petrology Is Essential to Planetary Exploration

Our knowledge of the solar system relies upon our ability to interpret a limited set of observations. Experimental petrology is the primary way we build fundamental knowledge to interpret planetary data. It must continue as a funded line of research this next decade, with additional funds for technique development to study new and exotic processes.

Making Planets on Earth: How Experimental Petrology Is Essential to Planetary Exploration
422.26 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with