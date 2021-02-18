Making Planets on Earth: How Experimental Petrology Is Essential to Planetary Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #102 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; laboratory studies
Our knowledge of the solar system relies upon our ability to interpret a limited set of observations. Experimental petrology is the primary way we build fundamental knowledge to interpret planetary data. It must continue as a funded line of research this next decade, with additional funds for technique development to study new and exotic processes.