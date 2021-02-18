Captured Small Solar System Bodies in the Ice Giant Region

No comments here
Whitepaper #103 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
This white paper advocates for the inclusion of small captured Solar system objects, found in the Ice Giant region in the Decadal Survey. The priority is for further discovery and characterization of these objects over the 2023–2032 decade, including additional support for analysis, in preparation for future missions in the following decades.