Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Captured Small Solar System Bodies in the Ice Giant Region

Whitepaper #103 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Timothy Holt, Bonnie Buratti, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Björn J. R. Davidsson, Tilmann Denk, Jonti Horner, Bryan J. Holler, Devanshu Jha, Alice Lucchetti, David Nesvorny, Maurizio Pajola, Simon Porter, Alyssa Rhoden, Steven Rappolee, Rebecca Schindhelm, Linda Spilker, and Anne Verbiscer
Published onMar 18, 2021
Captured Small Solar System Bodies in the Ice Giant Region

This white paper advocates for the inclusion of small captured Solar system objects, found in the Ice Giant region in the Decadal Survey. The priority is for further discovery and characterization of these objects over the 2023–2032 decade, including additional support for analysis, in preparation for future missions in the following decades.

Captured Small Solar System Bodies in the Ice Giant Region
311.1 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with