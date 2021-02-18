Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Electrostatic Dust Transport Effects on Shaping the Surface Properties of the Moon and Airless Bodies across the Solar System

Whitepaper #104 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies

by Xu Wang, David T. Blewett, Georgiana Kramer, Donald Barker, Christine Hartzell, Daoru Han, Mihaly Horányi, Ian Garrick-Bethell, Hsing-Wen Hsu, Joseph Wang, Rhushik Chandrachud, Devanshu Jha, Adrienne Dove, and Amara Graps
This white paper addresses a long-standing open question about electrostatic dust charging and transport on airless bodies including the Moon, asteroids and comets, its important implications for the surface evolution of these bodies, as well as potential risks posed by dust to future surface exploration of these bodies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
