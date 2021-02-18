Electrostatic Dust Transport Effects on Shaping the Surface Properties of the Moon and Airless Bodies across the Solar System

No comments here
Whitepaper #104 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies
This white paper addresses a long-standing open question about electrostatic dust charging and transport on airless bodies including the Moon, asteroids and comets, its important implications for the surface evolution of these bodies, as well as potential risks posed by dust to future surface exploration of these bodies.