Laboratory Studies in Support of the Exploration of Ocean Worlds and NASA Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #105 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
There are no perfect ocean-worlds analog environments on Earth, and so laboratory experiments, spectral databases, and computational work are needed to simulate broad and truly abiotic planetary conditions that can provide important constraints for technological development and plans for exploration by telescopes, orbiting spacecraft, and landers.