Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Solar System Science with Space Telescopes

Whitepaper #108 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; primitive bodies; Venus

by Roser Juanola-Parramon, Heidi B. Hammel, Giada Arney, Aki Roberge, Geronimo Villanueva, Walter Harris, Britney Schmidt, and Kelsi Singer
A large space observatory would enable transformative advances in a broad range of planetary science topics by providing long-duration monitoring and observations of bodies that will not be visited by orbiter or flyby spacecraft soon. Venus, Jupiter, Neptune, dwarf planets, and KBOs would greatly benefit from high resolution UV/optical/NIR imaging.

Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
