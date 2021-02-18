Solar System Interiors, Atmospheres, and Surfaces Investigations via Radio Links: Goals for the Next Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #109 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; technology development
Radio science goals for next decade: technological advances for small spacecraft with capabilities that approximate full-scale spacecraft to enable scientific breakthroughs in atmospheric dynamics, interior structures, and surface properties. New techniques can enable all solar system missions to benefit from enhanced low-cost science capability.