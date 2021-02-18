Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Solar System Interiors, Atmospheres, and Surfaces Investigations via Radio Links: Goals for the Next Decade

Whitepaper #109 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; technology development

by Sami Asmar, R. A. Preston, P. Vergados, D. H. Atkinson, T. Andert, H. Ando, C. O. Ao, J. W. Armstrong, N. Ashby, J.-P. Barriot, P. M. Beauchamp, D. J. Bell, P. L. Bender, M. Di Benedetto, B. G. Bills, M. K. Bird, T. M. Bocanegra-Bahamon, G. K. Botteon, S. Bruinsma, D. R. Buccino, K. L. Cahoy, P. Cappuccio, R. K. Choudhary, V. Dehant, C. Dumoulin, D. Durante, C. D. Edwards, H. M. Elliott, T. A. Ely, A. I. Ermakov, F. Ferri, F. M. Flasar, R. G. French, A. Genova, S. J. Goossens, B. Häusler, R. Helled, D. P. Hinson, M. D. Hofstadter, L. Iess, T. Imamura, A. P. Jongeling, Ö. Karatekin, Y. Kaspi, M. M. Kobayashi, A. Komjathy, A. S. Konopliv, E. R. Kursinski, T. J. W. Lazio, S. Le Maistre, F. G. Lemoine, R. J. Lillis, I. R. Linscott, A. J. Mannucci, E. A. Marouf, J.-C. Marty, S. E. Matousek, K. Matsumoto, E. M. Mazarico, V. Notaro, M. Parisi, R. S. Park, M. Pätzold, G. G. Peytaví, M. P. Pugh, N. O. Rennó, P. Rosenblatt, D. Serra, R. A. Simpson, D. E. Smith, P. G. Steffes, B. D. Tapley, S. Tellmann, P. Tortora, S. G. Turyshev, T. Van Hoolst, A. K. Verma, M. M. Watkins, W. Williamson, M. A. Wieczorek, P. Withers, M. Yseboodt, N. Yu, M. Zannoni, and M. T. Zuber
Published onMar 18, 2021
Solar System Interiors, Atmospheres, and Surfaces Investigations via Radio Links: Goals for the Next Decade

Radio science goals for next decade: technological advances for small spacecraft with capabilities that approximate full-scale spacecraft to enable scientific breakthroughs in atmospheric dynamics, interior structures, and surface properties. New techniques can enable all solar system missions to benefit from enhanced low-cost science capability.

Solar System Interiors, Atmospheres, and Surfaces Investigations via Radio Links: Goals for the Next Decade
1.54 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with