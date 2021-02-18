Building a standardized Observing System Simulation Experiment (OSSE) framework for Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #110 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Improved design of future atmospheric observing systems for Mars; other science themes: Atmospheric Modeling and Data Assimilation
We advocate that the Decadal Survey recommends NASA to develop a rigorous Observing System Simulation Experiment framework for Mars to optimize future atmospheric observations. An OSSE framework can quantify the benefit of future data types, help designing instrument specifications and orbit choice, and provide the maximum return of investment.