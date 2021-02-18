Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

We Should Search for Extant Life on Mars in this Decade

Whitepaper #112 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by Carol Stoker, Jennifer G. Blank, Penelope Boston, Luoth Chou, Shiladitya DasSarma, Jennifer Eigenbrode, Natalie Grefenstette, Diana Northup, Andrew Schuerger, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, Vlada Stamenković, and Jesse Tarnas
We advocate the search for extant Martian life should be accomplished in a focused mission or program in the next decade or be included among New Frontiers candidate missions. Four examples of habitable environments on modern Mars that merit a search for extant life are described along with potential approaches for their exploration.

454.53 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
