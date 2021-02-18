We Should Search for Extant Life on Mars in this Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #112 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Mars
We advocate the search for extant Martian life should be accomplished in a focused mission or program in the next decade or be included among New Frontiers candidate missions. Four examples of habitable environments on modern Mars that merit a search for extant life are described along with potential approaches for their exploration.