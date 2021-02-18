Mid-Latitude Ice on Mars: A Science Target for Planetary Climate Histories and an Exploration Target for In Situ Resources

No comments here
Whitepaper #115 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other: Resources for Human Exploration
What climate record is preserved in mid-latitude water ice deposits on Mars? How accessible is the ice as a resource for future exploration? New missions are required to address the dearth of data capable of resolving the upper tens of meters of the Martian subsurface in order to answer these, and additional, questions about Mars’ mid-latitude ice.