Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mid-Latitude Ice on Mars: A Science Target for Planetary Climate Histories and an Exploration Target for In Situ Resources

Whitepaper #115 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other: Resources for Human Exploration

by Ali Bramson, Chimira Andres, Jonathan Bapst, Patricio Becerra, Samuel W. Courville, Colin M. Dundas, Shannon M. Hibbard, John (Jack) W. Holt, Suniti Karunatillake, Aditya Khuller, Michael T. Mellon, Gareth A. Morgan, Rachel W. Obbard, Matthew R. Perry, Eric I. Petersen, Nathaniel E. Putzig, Hanna G. Sizemore, Isaac B. Smith, David E. Stillman, and Paul Wooster
What climate record is preserved in mid-latitude water ice deposits on Mars? How accessible is the ice as a resource for future exploration? New missions are required to address the dearth of data capable of resolving the upper tens of meters of the Martian subsurface in order to answer these, and additional, questions about Mars’ mid-latitude ice.

