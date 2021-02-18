Asteroids Inside Out: Radar Tomography

No comments here
Whitepaper #116 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; technology development
Interior structures of small bodies are crucial for constraining formation mechanisms and for planning NEA mitigation tactics. Long-wavelength radar tomography can deliver 3D characterizations of small body interior structure and composition. We outline science, mission opportunities, and technology needs for radar tomography in the next decade.