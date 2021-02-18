Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Asteroids Inside Out: Radar Tomography

Whitepaper #116 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; technology development

by Mark Haynes, Anne Virkki, Flaviane Venditti, Dylan Hickson, Noemi Pinilla-Alonso, Julie Brisset, Lance Benner, Carol Raymond, Joseph Lazio, Anthony Freeman, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Erik Asphaug, Patrick Taylor, Alain Herique, Wlodek Kofman, Paul Sava, Maurizio Pajola, Alice Lucchetti, Mario Nascimento De Pra, and Edgard Rivera-Valentin
Interior structures of small bodies are crucial for constraining formation mechanisms and for planning NEA mitigation tactics. Long-wavelength radar tomography can deliver 3D characterizations of small body interior structure and composition. We outline science, mission opportunities, and technology needs for radar tomography in the next decade.

