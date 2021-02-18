Science Case for Microwave Wavelength Measurements

No comments here
Whitepaper #118 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; Mercury and/or the Moon; ground- and space-based telescopes
Microwave radiometer can provide a powerful tool for examining the temperatures, dielectric, and physical properties of surfaces and subsurfaces of solid bodies in our Solar System. Microwave emission from a body can be used to reconstruct information about shallow (upper ~10m) physical temperature and material properties.