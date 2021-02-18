Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Science Case for Microwave Wavelength Measurements

Whitepaper #118 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; Mercury and/or the Moon; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Matthew Siegler and Jianqing Feng
Microwave radiometer can provide a powerful tool for examining the temperatures, dielectric, and physical properties of surfaces and subsurfaces of solid bodies in our Solar System. Microwave emission from a body can be used to reconstruct information about shallow (upper ~10m) physical temperature and material properties.

1023.67 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
