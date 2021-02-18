Investigating Impact Processes at all Scales: The Moon as a Laboratory

No comments here
Whitepaper #120 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Impact Cratering
Due to its location, history, and preservation, the Moon is an ideal laboratory to study impact cratering at all scales. To address the many outstanding impact questions, we recommend in situ lunar studies supported by orbital observations and theoretical/experimental work. Recommended sampling sites include the poles and South Pole-Aitken basin.