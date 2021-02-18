Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Investigating Impact Processes at all Scales: The Moon as a Laboratory

Whitepaper #120 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Impact Cratering

by Emily Costello, Ross W. K. Potter, David M. Hollibaugh Baker, Rebecca R. Ghent, Jeff Gillis-Davis, J. A. Grier, Sean P. S. Gulick, Peter B. James, Jamey R. Szalay, and Jean-Pierre Williams
Published onMar 18, 2021
Investigating Impact Processes at all Scales: The Moon as a Laboratory

Due to its location, history, and preservation, the Moon is an ideal laboratory to study impact cratering at all scales. To address the many outstanding impact questions, we recommend in situ lunar studies supported by orbital observations and theoretical/experimental work. Recommended sampling sites include the poles and South Pole-Aitken basin.

Investigating Impact Processes at all Scales: The Moon as a Laboratory
414.38 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with