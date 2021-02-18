Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Exploration of the Ice Giant Systems

Whitepaper #121 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; other planetary bodies: Ice Giants, Uranus and Neptune

by Chloe Beddingfield, Cheng Li, Sushil Atreya, Patricia Beauchamp, Ian Cohen, Jonathan Fortney, Heidi Hammel, Matthew Hedman, Mark Hofstadter, Abigail Rymer, Paul Schenk, and Mark Showalter
Published onMar 18, 2021
Exploration of the Ice Giant Systems

Ice giants are the only unexplored class of planet in our Solar System. Much that we currently know about these systems challenges our understanding of how planets, rings, satellites, and magnetospheres form and evolve. We assert that an ice giants Flagship mission with an atmospheric probe should be a priority for the decade 2023–2032.

Exploration of the Ice Giant Systems
5.09 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with