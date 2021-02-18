Exploration of the Ice Giant Systems

No comments here
Whitepaper #121 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; other planetary bodies: Ice Giants, Uranus and Neptune
Ice giants are the only unexplored class of planet in our Solar System. Much that we currently know about these systems challenges our understanding of how planets, rings, satellites, and magnetospheres form and evolve. We assert that an ice giants Flagship mission with an atmospheric probe should be a priority for the decade 2023–2032.