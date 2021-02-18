Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Interplanetary and interstellar dust as windows into solar system origins and evolution.

Whitepaper #122 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: interplanetary and interstellar dust; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Mihaly Horanyi, N. Turner, T. Balint, C. Alexander, J. Castillo-Rogez, B. Draine, C. Engrand, J. Hillier, H. Ishii, S. Kempf, M. Lugaro, S. Merouane, T. Munsat, D. Nesvorný, L. Nittler, P. Pokorný, F. Postrberg, R. Sarama, T. Stephan, V. Sterken, Z. Sternovsky, R. Stroud, J. Szalay, A. Westphal, D. Wooden, E. Grün, A. Poppe, Z. Hu, M. Fries, and A. Graps
Our solar system’s origins can uniquely be probed through the zodiacal cloud, made up of fresh dust from ancient solar system objects and interstellar dust from our galactic neighborhood. A zodiacal cloud mission could sample hundreds of comets, asteroids, and interstellar dust, a dramatic departure from sending probes to single destinations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
