Mars as a “natural laboratory” for studying surface activity on a range of planetary bodies

Whitepaper #123 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: Comparative Planetology
Mars is a uniquely enabling study target for investigations of surface processes active on other planetary bodies — for extending terrestrial based process models and, in some areas, as a superior comparative planetology basis over Earth. Recommendations are made to optimize the value of Mars observations within planetary science investigations.