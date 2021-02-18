Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mars as a “natural laboratory” for studying surface activity on a range of planetary bodies

Whitepaper #123 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: Comparative Planetology

by Serina Diniega, Ali Bramson, Bonnie Buratti, Peter Buhler, Devon Burr, Matt Chojnacki, Susan Conway, Ingrid Daubar, Cynthia L. Dinwiddie, Anna Grau Galofre, Brian Jackson, Alfred McEwen, Mathieu Lapôtre, Joseph Levy, Lauren McKeown, Sylvain Piqueux, Anya Portyankina, Scot Rafkin, Simone Silvestro, Isaac Smith, Christy Swann, and Jacob Widmer
Mars is a uniquely enabling study target for investigations of surface processes active on other planetary bodies — for extending terrestrial based process models and, in some areas, as a superior comparative planetology basis over Earth. Recommendations are made to optimize the value of Mars observations within planetary science investigations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
