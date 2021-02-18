Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Titan: Earth-like on the Outside, Ocean World on the Inside

Whitepaper #124 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds

by Shannon MacKenzie, Sam Birch, Sarah Hörst, Christophe Sotin, Erika Barth, Juan Lora, Melissa G. Trainer, Paul Corlies, Michael J. Malaska, Ella Sciamma-O'Brien, Alexander E. Thelen, Elizabeth Turtle, Jani Radebaugh, Jennifer Hanley, Anezina Solomonidou, Claire Newmann, Leonardo Regoli, Sebastien Rodriguez, Benoit Seignovert, Alex Hayes, Baptiste Journaux, Jordan Steckloff, Delphine Nna-Mvondo, Thomas Cornet, Maureen Palmer, Rosaly Lopes, Sandrine Vinatier, Ralph Lorenz, Conor Nixon, Ellen Czaplinski, Jason W. Barnes, Ed Sittler, and Andrew Coates
As the organic-rich endmember of the Ocean World spectrum and host of the most Earth-like atmosphere-surface interactions, the exploration of Titan is essential to a successful Ocean Worlds program and the study of terrestrial bodies, atmospheres, and exoplanets. Dragonfly will revolutionize our understanding but global questions will remain.

