Titan: Earth-like on the Outside, Ocean World on the Inside

Whitepaper #124 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
As the organic-rich endmember of the Ocean World spectrum and host of the most Earth-like atmosphere-surface interactions, the exploration of Titan is essential to a successful Ocean Worlds program and the study of terrestrial bodies, atmospheres, and exoplanets. Dragonfly will revolutionize our understanding but global questions will remain.