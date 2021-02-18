High-frequency near-surface gas measurement: an opportunity to solve puzzles in planetary atmospheric processes in Martian Methane and beyond

No comments here
Whitepaper #125 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics
Discovery often lurks in places that have yet to be explored — it is not limited to blank spaces on the map, but also extends to blank spaces of the clock and of the calendar. For methane, the most pressing need is for additional data in the form of high-frequency observations from the near-surface.