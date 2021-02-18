Looking Back is Looking Forward: The Need for Retrospective Solar System Observations in Advance of Exoplanet Retrievals

No comments here
Whitepaper #126 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other planetary bodies: Solar system; other science themes: Cross-disciplinary science
Look-back observations are a critical stepping stone towards reliably interpreting future exoplanet observations. These analog data sets, including much-needed observations of the solar system at larger separations and high phase angles, should be highlighted for future missions by explicitly listing them as a target of opportunity.