Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Looking Back is Looking Forward: The Need for Retrospective Solar System Observations in Advance of Exoplanet Retrievals

Whitepaper #126 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other planetary bodies: Solar system; other science themes: Cross-disciplinary science

by Chester Harman, Noam R. Izenberg, Kevin B. Stevenson, Michael Zemcov, Carey M. Lisse, Giada Arney, Seth Redfield, Edward Schwieterman, Abigail Rymer, Andrew Poppe, and Kathleen E. Mandt
Look-back observations are a critical stepping stone towards reliably interpreting future exoplanet observations. These analog data sets, including much-needed observations of the solar system at larger separations and high phase angles, should be highlighted for future missions by explicitly listing them as a target of opportunity.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
